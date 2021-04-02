81,466 New COVID Cases in India, Biggest 1-Day Spike in 6 Months

India on Friday, 2 April, reported 81,466 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,23,03,131. The death toll increased by 469 to 1,63,396.

This is the biggest one-day rise in COVID cases since 2 October, when 81,484 cases were recorded.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 6,14,696 active cases across the country, while 1,15,25,039 patients have been discharged so far, with 50,356 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.