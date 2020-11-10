38,073 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 85.9 L; 1.27 L Deaths
Globally, over 50 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 12,62,000.
India on Tuesday, 10 November, reported 38,073 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 85,91,730. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 448 to 1,27,059.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,05,265 active cases across the country, while 79,59,406 patients have been discharged.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5.05 lakh now.
With over 10 million infections, the US is the worst-affected country in terms of the number of cases. It has also recorded the highest fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.
