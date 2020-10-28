43,893 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 79.9 L; 1.2 L Deaths

Globally, over 43.9 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll at over 11,66,000.

COVID-19 Cases Updates.
India on Wednesday, 28 October, reported 43,893 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 79,90,322. The death toll increased by 508 to 1,20,010.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 6,10,803 active cases across the country, while 72,59,509 patients have been discharged.

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 6.10 lakh now.

(Graphic: The Quint)
A total of 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 27 October, of which 10,66,786 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases and the fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.

