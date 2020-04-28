The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 29,974 on Tuesday, 28 April, with the death toll standing at 937.According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 22,010 active cases in the country, while 937 people have died. As many as 7,026 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.The total confirmed cases include 111 foreign nationals.Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country as of now at 8,590, followed by Gujarat at 3,548 and Delhi at 3,108.The country is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. However, restrictions are expected to continue even after 3 May, though more relaxations can be expected in areas least affected by the virus, that is, the green zones.