COVID-19: Over 17,600 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 559
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 17,656 on Monday, 20 April, with the death toll standing at 559. As many as 1,540 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
According to Health Ministry's figures, there are now 14,255 active cases in the country, while 559 people have died. As many as 2,841 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 4,203, followed by Delhi at 2,003 and Gujarat at 1,851.
India is currently under an extended period of lockdown until 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. However, some relaxations were effected from Monday so as to provide some relief to the economy.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)