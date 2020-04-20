COVID-19: Over 17,600 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 559

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 17,656 on Monday, 20 April, with the death toll standing at 559. As many as 1,540 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to Health Ministry's figures, there are now 14,255 active cases in the country, while 559 people have died. As many as 2,841 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.