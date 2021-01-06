India’s COVID Tally Over 1.03 Cr With 18,088 New Cases; 1.5 L Dead

India on Wednesday, 6 January, reported 18,088 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,03,74,932. The death toll increased by 264 to 1,50,114.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,27,546 active cases across the country, while 99,97,272 patients have been discharged. A total of 21,314 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.