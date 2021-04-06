96,982 New COVID Cases in India, Over 7.88 Lakh Active Infections

India on Tuesday, 6 April, reported 96,982 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,26,86,049. The death toll increased by 446 to 1,65,547.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,88,223 active cases across the country, while 1,17,32,279 patients have been discharged, with 50,143 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, India had recorded more 1 lakh new cases, the biggest one-day rise in the country ever since the pandemic began.