96,982 New COVID Cases in India, Over 7.88 Lakh Active Infections
The death toll increased by 446 to 1,65,547.
India on Tuesday, 6 April, reported 96,982 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,26,86,049. The death toll increased by 446 to 1,65,547.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,88,223 active cases across the country, while 1,17,32,279 patients have been discharged, with 50,143 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
On Monday, India had recorded more 1 lakh new cases, the biggest one-day rise in the country ever since the pandemic began.
As many as 25,02,31,269 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up till 5 April, of which 12,11,612 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Meanwhile, more than 8.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now, ever since India's inoculation drive began on 16 January.
India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again rapidly over the last few weeks, with Maharashtra leading the surge.
