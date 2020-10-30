48,648 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 80.88 L; 1.2 L Deaths

India on Friday, 30 October, reported 48,648 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 80,88,851. The death toll increased by 563 to 1,21,090.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,94,386 active cases across the country, while 73,73,375 patients have been discharged. The recovery rate currently stands at 90.99 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.50 percent.

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5,94 lakh now.