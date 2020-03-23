Amid Lockdown, Bengaluru Liquor Shops Ordered Shut Till 31 March

All liquor stores in Bengaluru will remain closed until 31 March following the lockdown announced by the Karnataka government in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. This order was issued on Monday, 23 March, and will come into effect immediately.

In a notification issued on Monday, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner GN Shivamurthy stated that liquor stores, bars, pubs, and restaurants will remain closed till 31 March irrespective of the license held by them.

"The decision has been taken in the interest of public health and to ensure that coronavirus does not spread from person to person," read a notice issued by Shivamurthy.