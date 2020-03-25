Cabinet Raises Monthly Quota of Subsidised Foodgrains to 7 Kg
Prakash Javadekar.
Prakash Javadekar.(File Photo: PTI)

Cabinet Raises Monthly Quota of Subsidised Foodgrains to 7 Kg

PTI
India

To ensure sufficient supply during the lockdown, the government on Wednesday, 25 March, decided to increase monthly quota of subsidised foodgrains by 2 kilograms to 7 kilograms per person through ration shops for 80 crore beneficiaries.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The government has decided to provide 7 kg per person of foodgrains to 80 crore people under the Public Distribution System (PDS), which the world’s largest food security system,”
Prakash Javadekar, Information and Broadcasting Minister

Also Read : 21 Day Coronavirus Lockdown in India May Starve the Poor to Death

Loading...

The cost of wheat is Rs 27/kg, which will be provided at a subsidised rate of Rs. 2 kg, while the cost of rice is about Rs 32/kg but will be supplied at Rs. 3/kg through ration shops, he said.

All states have been asked to take foodgrains from the Centre in advance for distribution through the PDS, he added.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the government is supplying 5 kg of foodgrains per month to over 80 crore people at a highly subsidised price.

The decision to allocate additional foodgrains through the PDS has been taken as state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is saddled with wheat and rice stock. With some foodgrains stock kept in open space, the FCI is under pressure to clear stock before monsoon.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...