Cabinet Raises Monthly Quota of Subsidised Foodgrains to 7 Kg
To ensure sufficient supply during the lockdown, the government on Wednesday, 25 March, decided to increase monthly quota of subsidised foodgrains by 2 kilograms to 7 kilograms per person through ration shops for 80 crore beneficiaries.
A decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The cost of wheat is Rs 27/kg, which will be provided at a subsidised rate of Rs. 2 kg, while the cost of rice is about Rs 32/kg but will be supplied at Rs. 3/kg through ration shops, he said.
All states have been asked to take foodgrains from the Centre in advance for distribution through the PDS, he added.
The decision to allocate additional foodgrains through the PDS has been taken as state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is saddled with wheat and rice stock. With some foodgrains stock kept in open space, the FCI is under pressure to clear stock before monsoon.
