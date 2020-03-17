COVID-19 Outbreak: ASI Orders Shutting of All Monuments, Museums

The Archaeological Survey of India on Tuesday, 17 March, ordered shutting down of all its centrally protected monuments, and cancelled all permissions given for filming, photography and cultural events within its premises till 31 March as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

A formal order was issued a day after Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Patel had announced the move and instructed ASI to do the needful to contain the spread of the virus in the country.