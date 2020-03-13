Coronavirus: All Schools, Colleges in UP to Close Till 22 March

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 13 March, declared the closure of all schools and colleges where examination processes are not in progress have been closed till 22 March in view of the coronavirus scare. The government asserted that all precautions are being taken to check the spread of the disease.

"All schools and colleges associated with the basic, secondary, higher education and vocational colleges, where examination process is not on, have been closed till 22 March," Chief Minister Adityanath told newspersons.