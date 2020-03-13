Coronavirus: All Schools, Colleges in UP to Close Till 22 March
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 13 March, declared the closure of all schools and colleges where examination processes are not in progress have been closed till 22 March in view of the coronavirus scare. The government asserted that all precautions are being taken to check the spread of the disease.
"All schools and colleges associated with the basic, secondary, higher education and vocational colleges, where examination process is not on, have been closed till 22 March," Chief Minister Adityanath told newspersons.
In institutions were exam processes are underway, they will go ahead as scheduled. The concerned people have been instructed to take all precautionary measures and maintain hygiene, the chief minister said.
So far, 11 coronavirus cases have been reported from the state, of which 10 are being treated in Delhi and one in KGMU, Lucknow, Adityanath said, adding that these include seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Noida and Lucknow.
Yogi, who convened a high-level meeting of senior officials to deliberate on the novel coronavirus, said an alert in this regard had been declared about one-and-a-half months ago and the necessary advisory was also issued.
Stressing the need to adopt all precautions to check the spread of the disease, especially at airports in the Indo-Nepal border areas, Adityanath said there is an effort to avoid mass gatherings for which an appeal was made to the BCCI for the India-South Africa match slated in Lucknow on Saturday.
The match will now be held without spectators but will be telecast live, the chief minister said.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)