Ahmedabad Police Seen Toppling Vegetable Carts; One Cop Suspended

In a video, a police inspector was seen toppling vegetable carts near Ahmedabad’s Krishnanagar area while trying to evict the vendors from the area.

This comes as the entire country is facing a lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

After the video went viral on social media, Police inspector Vishnu Choudhry was suspended from his post immediately. DGP Gujarat has asked for strict action against all the policemen involved with the incident.

Fruits and vegetables come under “essential items”, according to the MHA guidelines issued after the lockdown. Since 24 March, when PM Modi announced the nationwide lockdown, several reports and videos have emerged from across the country of vendors and delivery persons being roughed up by policemen.