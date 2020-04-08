COVID-19: 20 Hotspots in Delhi Sealed, Masks Made Compulsory
The Delhi government has sealed 20 COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday, 8 April.
Talking to reporters after a high-level meeting, he said, "Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas. The government will ensure delivery of essential items in the areas that have been sealed."
According toaDelhi government, as quoted by ANI, the hotspots identified to be sealed are:
- House no. 141-180, Gali No. 14, Kalyan Puri
- Mansara Apartment, Vasundhra Enclave
- 3 Galis of Khichripur
- Vardhman Apartments
- Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar
- Mayurdhwaj Apartments
- Gali No. 4 from House No. J-3/115 to J-3/108, Krishan Kunj Extension
- Gali No. 4 from House No. J-3/101 to J-3/107, Krishan Kunj Extension
- Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
- Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L-1 Sangam Vihar
- Shahajahanabad Society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
- Markaz Masjid & Nizamuddin Basti
- Nizamuddin West (G&D Block) areas
- B Block Jahangir Puri
- Gali No 5, A Block (from House No. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
- J, K, L & H Pockets, Dilshad Garden
- G, H & J Blocks old Seemapuri
- F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also held a meeting with ministers and top officials to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.
The Delhi government made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to combat the coronavirus spread.
Announcing the decision after a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too."
The chief minister said that all government departments have been directed to stop all expenditures except salary, adding that they will have to cut expenses drastically considering the current revenue status.
(With inputs from PTI.)
