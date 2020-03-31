COVID-19: 10 Evacuees from Iran Test Positive in Rajasthan
Ten evacuees from Iran tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday, 31 March, PTI reported officials as saying. This brings the total number of cases in Rajasthan to 93. Out of these ten evacuees, nine were living in an army-run quarantine facility in Jaisalmer, Hindustan Times reported.
Presently, there are six army-run quarantine camps in the country at Manesar, Jodhpur, Chennai, Hindan, Ghatkopar and Jaisalmer.
As of Monday, 30 March, more than 1,200 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the country as per data released by the health ministry. The death toll stands at 32.
(With inputs from PTI & Hindustan Times)
