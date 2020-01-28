Told Me to Say I’m Mentally Unstable: Man Thrashed at Shah’s Rally

Twenty-year-old Harjit Singh, who was thrashed for raising anti-CAA slogans at an election rally by Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the Delhi police forced him to write a letter stating that he is mentally unstable.

Singh alleged that at Shah's rally in Babarpur on Sunday, 26 January, he was immediately "puled from the back and pushed to the ground by people in the audience," reported The Indian Express.

Showing minor injuries on his body, he said that he screamed “CAA wapas lo,” but did not expect such an aggressive response from the crowd.