Cops Push Back Jamia Protesters After Stopping March to Parliament
The police on Monday, 10 February, pushed back hundreds of protesters, including Jamia Millia Islamia students, after stopping their protest march near the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi’s Okhla.
The protesters, led by Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), were marching towards Parliament to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Several photographs doing the rounds on social media purportedly show protesters who collapsed due to the stampede-like situation.
The protesters began their march from Jamia's gate number 7. The police appealed to them to end their march as they did not have the permission to march towards Parliament, reported PTI.
There was heavy deployment of security personnel in and around the university.
The protesters raised slogans like, “Kagaz nahi dikhayenge” (We will not show our documents)" and "Jab nahi dare hum goron se, toh kyun darein hum auron se" (When we did not fear even the British, why should we fear others).
Several women were also part of the protest, the news agency reported.
Earlier during the day, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government after it took suo motu cognisance to stop the involvement of minors in agitations in the wake of an infant’s death in the Shaheen Bagh area.
(With inputs from PTI)
