Cops Push Back Jamia Protesters After Stopping March to Parliament

The protesters began their march from Jamia's gate number 7. The police appealed to them to end their march as they did not have the permission to march towards Parliament, reported PTI.

There was heavy deployment of security personnel in and around the university.

The protesters raised slogans like, “Kagaz nahi dikhayenge” (We will not show our documents)" and "Jab nahi dare hum goron se, toh kyun darein hum auron se" (When we did not fear even the British, why should we fear others).

Several women were also part of the protest, the news agency reported.