Cops in Haryana Beaten up by Locals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

According to Anil, they warned the group of men to remain indoors or else action will be taken against them. But after few minutes, they saw a group of men approaching them from behind with sticks.

“One of them demanded to know that who was it who said we cannot go out of our homes. I tried to explain the situation to them, but they kept arguing, and we called for backup. Before the additional force could reach us, however, they attacked us with the sticks and started beating us up,” said Anil.