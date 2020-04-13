Cops in Haryana Beaten up by Locals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
A head constable and a special police officer were beaten up by 11 people in Nuh on Sunday evening after they one of the attackers to remain inside their homes amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in The Indian Express.
The cops had spotted culprit huddled at a street corner along with his companions.
“We spotted a group of 8 to 10 men standing at a street corner and talking. Upon spotting us, they all dispersed and fled into an adjoining lane, where one of the men stopped in front of his house,” said Anil to The Indian Express.
According to Anil, they warned the group of men to remain indoors or else action will be taken against them. But after few minutes, they saw a group of men approaching them from behind with sticks.
“One of them demanded to know that who was it who said we cannot go out of our homes. I tried to explain the situation to them, but they kept arguing, and we called for backup. Before the additional force could reach us, however, they attacked us with the sticks and started beating us up,” said Anil.
“An FIR has been registered regarding the matter, and we have arrested five people so far,” said Krishan Kumar, PRO of Nuh Police.
The attack took place after three policemen in Punjab were attacked by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Patiala after they were asked to show their curfew passes. During the attack Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh had his hand chopped off by one of the accused. The hand was reimplanted in a 7.5 hour long surgery on Sunday.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
