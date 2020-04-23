Cop Accompanying COVID-19 Medical Team Attacked in Madhya Pradesh

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Virendra Kushwaha said a medical team went to examine Gopal Shivhare (21) after they learnt that he had returned from Indore, one of the major pandemic hotspots in the country. Gopal’s father Gangaram told the team that his son was not at home and he was fine. He refused to summon his son.

Team leader Dr Pawan Upadhyaya then rang up Daswami police station for help, Kushwaha said.

“ASI Awasthi reached the spot with three policemen and asked Gangaram to bring his son for examination to Daswami, 140 km from the district headquarters,” the SDOP said.

There was an altercation, and Gangaram, his wife Geeta and their elder son Ashish allegedly hurled stones at the police. Awasthi was hit in the head leaving him profusely bleeding, the officer said.

He was rushed to a hospital while four people including Gopal were arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, Kushwaha said.