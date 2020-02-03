5 of 15 Convicts Get Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor in Chennai

Five of the 15 convicts in the gang rape case of a child in Chennai’s Ayanavaram were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court on Monday, 3 February.

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment, Judge RN Manjula of the court for trial of cases under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act also sentenced the other 10 convicts to varying terms of imprisonment.

Of the five awarded life term, four are to remain in prison till death.

Ravikumar (56), Suresh (32), Abhishek (23) and Palani (40) have been sentenced to undergo life imprisonment until death, while Rajasekaran (40) has been sentenced to life with entitlement to be released prematurely on his application.