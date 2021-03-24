Convicted Somnath Bharti Moves Delhi HC in AIIMS Staff Attack Case
The AAP MLA was sentenced two years of imprisonment by a Delhi court.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Wednesday, 24 March, moved the Delhi High Court in a bid to challenge his conviction and two-year sentence in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) security staff assault case, ANI reported.
On Tuesday, a trial court had upheld his conviction dated 23 January, when Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey sentenced Bharti to two years of imprisonment for rioting, unlawful assembly under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with mischief causing damage to public property under Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
The case pertains to the events of 9 September 2016, when Bharti, along with nearly 300 others, demolished the fence of a boundary wall at AIIMS in Delhi with a JCB operator.
Immediately after the passing of the judgment on Tuesday, Somnath Bharti was taken into judicial custody.
However, in a tweet on Tuesday, Bharti said, "It was 23 March when people in power duly aided by Indian politicians hanged Shahid-e-azam Bhagat Singh Ji, Rajguru Ji and Sukhdev Ji, and today again, I failed to get justice from sessions court and am being sent to Jail for my struggle for rights of people in a false case. Inquilab zindabad!”
According to key witnesses, Bharti had headed the mob that broke the fence at the boundary wall of the AIIMS with the JCB machine as well as manually, IANS reported.
(With inputs from IANS, ANI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.