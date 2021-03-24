Convicted Somnath Bharti Moves Delhi HC in AIIMS Staff Attack Case

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Wednesday, 24 March, moved the Delhi High Court in a bid to challenge his conviction and two-year sentence in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) security staff assault case, ANI reported.

On Tuesday, a trial court had upheld his conviction dated 23 January, when Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey sentenced Bharti to two years of imprisonment for rioting, unlawful assembly under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with mischief causing damage to public property under Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.