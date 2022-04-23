Controversial Newspaper With Articles on Genocide of Hindus Distributed on Train

A publication with right-wing propaganda that was distributed to passengers on board the Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express has stirred a controversy, prompting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Railway passengers from Bengaluru on Friday found copies of an unauthorised publication being distributed on the Shatabdi Express to Chennai.

The Bengaluru-based publication, Aryavarth Express, carried articles titled “Genocide of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, under Islamic rule needs to be recognised” and “UN should label Aurangzeb as perpetuator of holocaust like Hitler,” among others.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) issued a warning to its onboard services licensee.

The matter was raised by passenger Gopika Bakshi on Twitter.