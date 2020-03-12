COVID-19: ‘Contact Indian Students in Iran,’ Delhi HC Tells Centre
The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Thursday, 12 March, to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, instead of "merely issuing advisories", and to assure them of all assistance.
‘No Local Support on the Ground’: Centre’s Counsel
Central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, representing the ministries of home, external affairs, health and aviation, told the court that mass evacuation was presently not possible as firstly, Iran has banned all commercial flights with India from 26 February onwards and secondly, those stranded there have to be tested for the coronavirus before they can be brought back.
Ahluwalia said there was no local support on the ground from Iranian authorities and it took several rounds of negotiations before they allowed Indian scientists to set up a lab there to take samples from Indian citizens and allowed an Indian Air Force plane to evacuate 58 nationals, including 25 women and 2 children.
The government counsel also said embassy officials were travelling to all the locations where Indians were stranded to assure them of all possible assistance for their safe and early return.
The court, however, said, "Merely issuing advisories was not going to help. That is no assurance. You know where the students are. You have to contact them. Not doing so will not be tolerated. Get in touch with them and give a report by Tuesday (March 17)."
‘Govt Giving Priority to Indian Pilgrims’
The court was hearing a plea moved by the parents of the Indian students, who are stranded in Iran due to travel restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, seeking directions to the Centre to evacuate them.
They said the students have been quarantined in their university hostels and there has been no contact from the Indian embassy in Iran.
The submissions were disputed by Ahluwalia who said the evacuation of Indian nationals was an ongoing process which will take time and the government was not distinguishing between students and pilgrims.
He said after swab samples of Indian nationals are brought back here and tested, then only they can be transported back here.
The court, thereafter, directed the government to come up with a positive plan regarding evacuation of the students and the steps taken so far to provide them with medical and other assistance.