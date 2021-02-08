Conspiracy Hatched Abroad to Defame Indian Tea: PM Modi in Assam
Documents have emerged to show that a conspiracy has been hatched outside the country to defame Indian tea: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 7 February, claimed that an international conspiracy to tarnish the image of India’s tea has been carried out and those responsible won’t be spared.
Addressing a gathering in Assam’s Dhekiajuli, a well-known tea plantation area, he said the condition of tea garden workers is always linked to the development of Assam, noted PTI.
“But documents have emerged to show that a conspiracy has been hatched outside the country to defame Indian tea. I am sure the tea workers from Assam will give a befitting reply.”
International non-profit organisation Greenpeace recently put out a report alleging overuse of pesticides in India’s tea industry. The PM was allegedly referring to this report in this speech, noted PTI.
“No tea garden worker in Assam can tolerate this attack, and I am sure they will win this fight against these conspirators as they are stronger than these forces with vested interest.”Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
The PM said an assistance of Rs 3,000 was extended to each worker on Saturday, and also announced a 1,000-crore package in the Union Budget for tea plantation workers, reported PTI.
His remarks come after launching the ‘Asom Mela’ programme in Sonitpur district of poll-bound Assam.
PM Modi added that Assam is playing a leading role in the development of the Northeast. “After the historic Bodo Agreement, the Bodo Territorial Council elections have written a new chapter of trust and development in the region,” he said.
“When the new government will be formed in Assam after the election, I promise that we will start a medical college and a technical college in Assam in Assamese.”Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
The Prime Minister, who is all set to inaugurate several development projects in the state, said that emphasis will be laid on teaching in the mother tongue at institutes of higher education in the state.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.