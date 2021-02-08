Conspiracy Hatched Abroad to Defame Indian Tea: PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 7 February, claimed that an international conspiracy to tarnish the image of India’s tea has been carried out and those responsible won’t be spared.

Addressing a gathering in Assam’s Dhekiajuli, a well-known tea plantation area, he said the condition of tea garden workers is always linked to the development of Assam, noted PTI.

“But documents have emerged to show that a conspiracy has been hatched outside the country to defame Indian tea. I am sure the tea workers from Assam will give a befitting reply.”