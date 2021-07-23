3 Congress Workers Dead in Bus Accident En Route to Sidhu's Ceremony

At least three Congress workers were killed and 37 were injured in a bus accident in Punjab's Moga district while they were on their way to attend the ceremony to mark Navjot Singh Sidhu taking over as Punjab Congress chief.

The accident took place when a Punjab Roadways bus and a minibus, in which the Congress workers were travelling, collided near Lohara village.

"An accident took place in the morning in which two buses collided with each other. The mini bus was overspeeding after which it collided with the other bus," Moga DC Sandeep Hans told the media, adding that the driver of the minibus was among the dead.

While two of the injured were discharged, nine were shifted from the emergency to the general ward, Hans said.

The minibus was en route to Chandigarh from Zira for the ceremony.

The injured were reportedly rushed to the district hospital at Moga and Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot.