No Purpose: Karti Chidambaram Slams ‘Jumbo’ TN Cong Poll Committee
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated such huge committees diminish accountability.
Congress in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 2 January, announced a jumbo panel of vice-presidents and general secretaries ahead of the state Assembly polls, scheduled for April-May this year.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, however, slammed the move, stating that such huge committees ‘do not serve any purpose and diminishes accountability.’
The Congress has appointed 32 vice-presidents, 57 general secretaries, 104 secretaries, 56 executive committee members, 32 ex-officio members, one treasurer and 200 odd other members to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.
“None will have any authority which means no accountability,” his tweet read.
Chidambaram also tagged a host of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, in his tweet.
Incidentally, the Congress MP has been included in the Executive Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, Election Coordination Committee and Manifesto Committee.
Tamil Nadu goes to polls in a few months from now. The Congress is allying with DMK, as it has done for years in the state.
