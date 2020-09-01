‘Ruin of India’s Economy Began With Demonetisation’: Rahul Gandhi
“The BJP government wrecked the economy,” said Priyanka Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government over the 23.9 percent contraction in India’s GDP in the first quarter of the fiscal year, accusing the Centre of ruining the country's economy.
“The ruin of the country's economy began with demonetisation. Since then, the government has introduced one line of erroneous policies,” said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, attacked the government over GDP.
Citing Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on ‘economic tsunami’, the Congress leader said, “Rahul Gandhi had spoken of an ‘economic tsunami’ six months ago, during the coronavirus crisis, and a package resembling ivory was announced. But look at the condition today. The GDP is at -23.9%. The BJP government has wrecked the economy.”
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Modi ji, now accept that what you called ‘masterstrokes’ were actually 'disaster strokes' ! demonetisation, faulty GST and Deshbandi (lockdown)”.
Earlier on Monday, former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram caled the GDP numbers an “economic tragedy”, and said the “country was paying a heavy price” for the “nonchalant and uncaring” attitude of the Modi government.
The country's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product having dropped 23.9 percent, revealing the extent of damage the pandemic has caused to the country’s economy.
With economic activities almost brought to a standstill due to the nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19, most sectors like manufacturing and construction received a heavy dent.
(With inputs from The Economic Times)
