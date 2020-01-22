Priyanka, Sidhu Among 40 Congress Star Campaigners for Delhi Polls

Congress has a finalised a list of 40-star campaigners for Delhi assembly elections, which includes the names of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has also listed Priyanka Gandhi as a star campaigner. However, the surprise inclusion is Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Punjab minister, who resigned after differences with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has also been included in the list. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states - Captain Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, V Narayanasamy have also been assigned to campaign for the party in capital elections.