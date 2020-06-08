The Congress in Gujarat on Sunday, 7 June, shifted 21 of its Gujarat MLAs to a resort at Abu Road in Rajasthan, reported news agency PTI. Resort politics returned to Gujarat after the resignations of three MLAs ahead of the crucial election to four Rajya Sabha seats on 19 June.The Congress’ strength in 182-member House has reduced to 65 after the resignation of the three MLAs. The party decided to take action after two of its MLAs resigned on 4 June. A third resigned a day later.Police Complaint LodgedThe Congress had earlier shifted its legislators to three resorts Rajkot, Ambaji in Banaskantha district and Anand in Gujarat. On Sunday, a police complaint was filed for alleged violation of lockdown norms against a resort in Rajkot district where the Congress had lodged some of its MLAs.As per central and state government guidelines, hotels and restaurants can start operations from 8 June, while Congress MLAs from Saurashtra region were lodged in the Rajkot resort on 6 June.Following up on the complaint, the Gujarat Police registered an FIR against the owner and manager of Neelcity Resort in Rajkot. Cases have been filed under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for opening the resort for Congress MLA. Police said that this was in violation of the lockdown notification.BJP Using State Machinery to Poach MLAs: CongressA party leader told PTI that 21 Congress legislators are camping at a resort in Abu Road. “At a time when the government should work to save the lives of people from coronavirus crisis, the government is busy using its machinery for threatening and horse-trading of people’s representatives. Our MLAs are camping here to decide on future strategy,” Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda told reporters.The Congress had taken its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur in March also after five party legislators resigned before the 26 March Rajya Sabha polls, which were subsequently postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.