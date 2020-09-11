Congress Reconstitutes CWC, Drops Senior Leaders Like Azad, Kharge
On Friday, 11 September, the Congress party announced its newly elected Congress Working Committee (CWC) and its Central Election Authority.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi appointed general secretaries and in-charges of the All India Congress Committee.
Meanwhile, in a major change, Sonia dropped Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Kharge from the list of general secretaries
Azad was one of the senior-most leaders among the group of 23 that had written a letter to Gandhi seeking organisational reforms in the party.
Only one member of the dissident group, Mukul Wasnik, has been included in the six-member committee.
The other members include Gandhi loyalists AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, reported News18.
The members of the central election authority include Madhusudan Mistry as chairman, Rajesh Mishra, Krishna Gowda, S Jothimani, and Arvinder Singh Lovely.
(With inputs from News18)
