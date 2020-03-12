Cong RS Candidates: KTS Tulsi, Deepender Hooda, Among 12 Others

Congress president Sonia Gandhi first approved the candidature of nine candidates for the 26 March Rajya Sabha polls, a party statement said.

Apart from Singh and Baraiya from Madhya Pradesh, the Congress named Tulsi and Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Shahzada Anwar from Jharkhand, Rajiv Satav from Maharashtra, Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan and Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem from Meghalaya.

Later, the party issued another list of three more candidates — Hooda from Haryana, and Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki from Gujarat.

The party has opted for a young face in Deepender Hooda, the son of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, instead of senior leader and former Union minister Kumari Selja from the state.

Earlier in the day, when asked about the Rajya Sabha nominations, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was up to the Congress president to decide who will go to the Upper House and who will not.