Cong Forms 3-Member Panel to Resolve Political Issues in Rajasthan

The Congress party appointed a three-member committee on Sunday, 16 August, to look into the various concerns brought up by former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, in the meetings between him and Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The party has appointed party stalwart Ahmed Patel, Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken as members of the panel. Maken has replaced Avinash Pande as the new general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, according to the All India Congress Committee.