Cong Forms 3-Member Panel to Resolve Political Issues in Rajasthan
Congress leader Ajay Maken has been appointed state in-charge.
The Congress party appointed a three-member committee on Sunday, 16 August, to look into the various concerns brought up by former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, in the meetings between him and Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The party has appointed party stalwart Ahmed Patel, Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken as members of the panel. Maken has replaced Avinash Pande as the new general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, according to the All India Congress Committee.
This announcement comes two days after the Ashok Gehlot-led government won the vote of confidence in Rajasthan after a voice vote on 14 August.
While the two factions came together ahead of the voice vote, the purpose of this panel is to look into the various concerns that were brought up by Pilot. He had the support of 18 MLAs and the differences between Pilot and Gehlot became very public, triggering a political crisis. Pilot was not only removed as the state deputy chief minister but also as the chief of Rajasthan Congress last month.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.