Cong Protests Fuel Price Hike Across India, UP Chief Detained

Congress leaders and workers staged symbolic protests across the country on Friday, 11 June, against the rising fuel prices.

Among the places that saw protests were Delhi, Punjab's Amritsar, Karnataka's Hubli, and Chikmagalur, Varanasi, Bhopal, Jammu, and Ranchi.

Protesting in Delhi, Congress leader KC Venugopal was quoted as saying, "When the UPA was in power, the tax on petrol and diesel was Rs 9.20. Now, it is Rs 32. We demand complete rollback of excise duty hike on petrol-diesel. Fuel should come under the purview of GST."