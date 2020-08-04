‘Hope Ayodhya Event is Marker of National Unity’: Priyanka Gandhi
“Ram is within everyone, Ram is with everyone,” the Congress general secretary wrote in a message on Twitter.
Ahead of the Ram Temple foundation-laying ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday, 5 August, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday expressed hope that the event becomes an occasion for national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya on Wednesday to take part in the ceremony. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be there too.
