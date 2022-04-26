Congress Panel Suggests 2-Yr Suspension for Sunil Jakhar: Report

The Congress disciplinary action committee on Tuesday, 26 April, recommended the suspension of senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar from all party posts for a period of two years, news agency PTI reported sources as saying.

Ahead of the meeting of the Congress disciplinary panel, Jakhar took to Twitter to say that those who still have a conscience will be punished.

"Aaj, sar kalam honge unke jinme abhi zameer baaki hai. (Today, those with a conscience will be beheaded). (My apologies to Javed Akhtar Saheb)," Jakhar wrote on Twitter.

Further, he spoke to reporters and “wished the Congress party good luck”, as the central leadership congregated to look into complaints of indiscipline received from Meghalaya, Punjab, and Kerala.

"The Committee has taken a unanimous decision which has been sent to the party president for her final approval," party General Secretary Tariq Anwar told ANI.

On 11 April, the Congress disciplinary committee had issued a show-cause notice to Jakhar alleging anti-party activities and sought a reply within a week. However, the former Punjab party chief failed to submit a reply to the panel.