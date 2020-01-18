‘Govt Changed Gears, Now Talking of NPR, Not NRC’: Chidambaram

Upon his arrival, Chidambaram was surrounded by protesters who raised anti-CAA slogans. The former home minister interacted with the protesters and assured them that the Congress was with them in their fight.

The protests at Kolkata’s Park Circus are being likened to the sit-in protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Since January 7, scores of women, mostly from Muslim neighbourhoods, have been gathering at the local park to protest against the controversial CAA, NRC and NPR.

Chidambaram was in the city to conduct a leadership training camp on CAA, NRC and NPR for the state’s party leaders.



