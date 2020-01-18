‘Govt Changed Gears, Now Talking of NPR, Not NRC’: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram joined the ongoing anti-CAA protest in Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan on Friday, 17 January. During his visit, Chidambaram said, “After Assam’s NRC fiasco, the Narendra Modi government has changed gears and is now talking of NPR.”
He also termed the NPR as “nothing but NRC in disguise.”
Upon his arrival, Chidambaram was surrounded by protesters who raised anti-CAA slogans. The former home minister interacted with the protesters and assured them that the Congress was with them in their fight.
The protests at Kolkata’s Park Circus are being likened to the sit-in protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Since January 7, scores of women, mostly from Muslim neighbourhoods, have been gathering at the local park to protest against the controversial CAA, NRC and NPR.
Chidambaram was in the city to conduct a leadership training camp on CAA, NRC and NPR for the state’s party leaders.
Loading...
‘Congress Won’t Allow NPR to Be Rolled Out’
P Chidambaram told protesters that his party would not allow the NPR to be rolled out on 1 April. “Congress chief ministers will take a strong stand, in accordance with the resolution adopted by the party,” he said.
He assured that the Congress is working with other Left parties in all districts across the country.
Chidambaram also urged the state leaders to explain to the people “the sinister purpose of the CAA, the mischief behind the NPR”. He called on them to mobilise public opinion against CAA.
He even said the BJP had not gauged the strength of the opposition and had probably thought that it would be like a “passing cloud”.
‘The Weight of the Argument is on Our Side’
When questioned about possible repercussions for the state governments’ refusal to implement the law, he replied, “I hope not. The government will have to penalise crores of people. I believe that the Modi government won’t do something so foolish.”
He hoped that all opposition parties would “realise the gravity of the issue at stake” and come together on one platform. He said that the deeply held convictions and feelings of young men and women were coming to fore. He said he was really proud to watch youngsters, cutting across language, religion and caste “protesting for constitutional integrity.”
“I am proud that students are fighting for intangible things like constitutional integrity, constitutional morality.” He lauded this movement and said all parties need to stand with the people.
The former union minister also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite five critics of his choice, hold a public debate, and answer the most frequently asked questions.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)