‘Congress Is Making Modi & BJP Stronger’: Mamata Banerjee in Goa
The TMC has tied up with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party ahead of the Assembly elections in Goa next year.
On the third and last day of her maiden visit to the poll-bound state of Goa, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, 30 October, made scathing remarks against Congress. She blamed the main Opposition party for making Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronger.
She was quoted as saying, “Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress... because the Congress is the BJP's TRP (television ratings points). If they (the Congress) cannot take a decision... the country will suffer. Why (should) the country suffer...they have had enough opportunity”, NDTV reported.
Her remarks came days after political strategist Prashant Kishor asserted that the BJP is not going anywhere and further commented on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, "That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi probably. He thinks it's just a matter of time that people will throw him away. That's not happening."
He added, saying, "Unless you examine, understand, and take cognisance of his (Modi's) strength, you will never be able to put (in place) a counter to defeat him."
Meanwhile, the TMC has tied up with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party, as it tries to make in roads in the coastal state, where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year.
‘Want To See Regional Parties Become Strong’: CM Banerjee
Vijay Sardesai approached TMC after Congress refused to ally with the Goa Forward Party. In the West Bengal Assembly election as well, Congress had joined hands with the Left and not with the TMC, suffering a massive defeat.
Banerjee was quoted as saying, "Instead of contesting against the BJP they (the Congress) contested against me in Bengal...the morning shows the day, don't you think? They contest against me...my party. What do you think...we will give flowers to them?"
"We want to give seats to regional parties... I want to see regional parties become strong. And we want a union of states. The federal structure should be strong...every state must be strong. And if every state is strong, then the Centre will also be strong," she further said.
Meanwhile, Sardesai said, “Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of regional pride, we're also a regional party. We welcome her recent statement that like-minded parties should come together to fight against BJP. I met with her today and we'll discuss that in our party”, news agency ANI reported.
He added, “Opposition unity is critical to end this corrupt and communal regime. Let’s get serious about 2022.”
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.