‘Congress Is Making Modi & BJP Stronger’: Mamata Banerjee in Goa

On the third and last day of her maiden visit to the poll-bound state of Goa, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, 30 October, made scathing remarks against Congress. She blamed the main Opposition party for making Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronger.

She was quoted as saying, “Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress... because the Congress is the BJP's TRP (television ratings points). If they (the Congress) cannot take a decision... the country will suffer. Why (should) the country suffer...they have had enough opportunity”, NDTV reported.