Cong Letter Row: UP Unit Demands Action Against Jitin Prasada
Jitin Prasada is a former Union minister and the party’s Brahmin face in UP.
Four days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on the "dissent letter", a unit of the party in Uttar Pradesh has demanded action against Jitin Prasada for signing it.
Prasada is a former union minister and the party's Brahmin face in UP.
"Jitin Prasada is the only person from Uttar Pradesh to have signed the letter. His family history has been against the Gandhi family and his father the late Jitendra Prasad proved it by fighting elections against Sonia Gandhi. Despite this, Sonia Gandhi gave Jitin Prasada a Lok Sabha ticket and made him a minister. What he has done is gross indiscipline and the district congress committee wants strict action against him and condemns his actions " the resolution read, reported NDTV.
Criticising the move, veteran party leader Kapil Sibal, who is also a signatory to the letter, said:
“Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP. Congress needs to target the BJP with surgical strikes instead wasting its energy by targeting its own.”Kapil Sibal
The signatories have clarified to party colleagues that this action is in no way a revolt, but is a “collective expression of anguish and deep concern about the future of the party” – a bid to provide clarity to its functioning and fix accountability.
Earlier on 24 August, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim president of the party.
