Cong Letter Row: UP Unit Demands Action Against Jitin Prasada

Four days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on the "dissent letter", a unit of the party in Uttar Pradesh has demanded action against Jitin Prasada for signing it.

Prasada is a former union minister and the party's Brahmin face in UP.

"Jitin Prasada is the only person from Uttar Pradesh to have signed the letter. His family history has been against the Gandhi family and his father the late Jitendra Prasad proved it by fighting elections against Sonia Gandhi. Despite this, Sonia Gandhi gave Jitin Prasada a Lok Sabha ticket and made him a minister. What he has done is gross indiscipline and the district congress committee wants strict action against him and condemns his actions " the resolution read, reported NDTV.