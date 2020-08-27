Cong Letter Row: UP Unit Demands Action Against Jitin Prasada

Jitin Prasada is a former Union minister and the party’s Brahmin face in UP.

The Quint
Published27 Aug 2020, 08:02 AM IST
India
1 min read
Congress leader Jitin Prasada.
i

Four days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on the "dissent letter", a unit of the party in Uttar Pradesh has demanded action against Jitin Prasada for signing it.

Prasada is a former union minister and the party's Brahmin face in UP.

"Jitin Prasada is the only person from Uttar Pradesh to have signed the letter. His family history has been against the Gandhi family and his father the late Jitendra Prasad proved it by fighting elections against Sonia Gandhi. Despite this, Sonia Gandhi gave Jitin Prasada a Lok Sabha ticket and made him a minister. What he has done is gross indiscipline and the district congress committee wants strict action against him and condemns his actions " the resolution read, reported NDTV.

Also Read
What Does CWC Meeting Indicate About Where Cong Crisis is Headed?
What Does CWC Meeting Indicate About Where Cong Crisis is Headed?

Criticising the move, veteran party leader Kapil Sibal, who is also a signatory to the letter, said:

“Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP. Congress needs to target the BJP with surgical strikes instead wasting its energy by targeting its own.”
Kapil Sibal

The signatories have clarified to party colleagues that this action is in no way a revolt, but is a “collective expression of anguish and deep concern about the future of the party” – a bid to provide clarity to its functioning and fix accountability.

Earlier on 24 August, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim president of the party.

Also Read
A Gandhi Could Still Lead Congress – But They Need to Democratise
A Gandhi Could Still Lead Congress – But They Need to Democratise

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!