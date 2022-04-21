ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Congress MLA Slaps Youth for Demanding Basic Facilities in Village

The youth had asked MLA Venkataramanappa to provide good roads, drinking water and facilities in his village.

The News Minute
Published
India
2 min read
Karnataka Congress MLA Slaps Youth for Demanding Basic Facilities in Village
i

A Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Karnataka has landed in controversy after he physically assaulted a youth for questioning him over civic facilities.

The incident took place on Wednesday, 20 April, when Tumakuru MLA Venkataramanappa met the man, one Narasimha Murthy, after the latter had requested a meeting with the MLA.

Murthy, who hails from Nagenahalli village, approached the MLA and sought basic facilities such as good roads and drinking water to be provided in his village.

However, this infuriated Venkataramanappa, as he slapped Murthy for asking such questions.

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the same is being shared widely on social media. In the video, Murthy is seen approaching to Venkataramanappa outside the Pavagada tehsildar office, with the MLA’s aides and other officials surrounding them.

Also Read

Congress MLA's Son Key Accused in Gangrape of Minor Girl in Rajasthan

Congress MLA's Son Key Accused in Gangrape of Minor Girl in Rajasthan
ADVERTISEMENT

Viral Video Says It All

Murthy is seen asking the MLA for proper roads, drinking water supply, and other basic facilities in his village. However, as Murthy is speaking, Venkataramanappa suddenly slaps him across the cheek.

In the video, Venkataramanappa is also heard threatening Murthy with jail time if he continued to speak to him.

The MLA and the others around him then tell Murthy to go away in an aggressive manner, and a dejected Murthy is then seen walking away from the tehsildar office.

After the incident, the MLA has reportedly refused to apologise, and said that he got angry because the man used some abusive words. Speaking to TOI, Venkataramanappa defended his actions, saying, "Are all roads in a good condition? Is it possible to repair all of them overnight?”

The BJP has attacked the Congress over the incident. The official handle of the Karnataka BJP tweeted, “A Youth in Karnataka tried to get water problems in his village addressed by his constituency MLA. Forget solving the problem, CONgress MLA Venkataramanappa slapped the Youth. This is how CONgress addresses the problems faced by Citizens (sic).”

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)

Also Read

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested by Assam Police for Tweets on PM Modi, Godse

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested by Assam Police for Tweets on PM Modi, Godse
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×