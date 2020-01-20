Veteran Congress Leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala Passes Away

Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away on Monday, 20 January, following a prolonged illness. He was 87.

Surjewala, the father of party leader Randeep Surjewala, was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Shamsher Surjewala remained a five-time MLA and one-time Rajya Sabha MP. He was also the former president of the Haryana Congress and a former minister. He won from the Narwana Assembly constituency in 1967, 1977, 1982 and 1991. He was also elected as an MLA from Kaithal assembly constituency in 2001.

He was the president of the Haryana Krishak Samaj and fought for the rights of farmers.

The cremation will take place at Narwana in Haryana in the afternoon.

(With inputs from IANS)