‘PM Modi Has No Time for Farmers’: Chidambaram on Ongoing Protests

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday, 27 February, slammed the Narendra Modi government over the farmers' protest, saying, "the reward to the farm sector for growing at 3.9 percent in a recession year is to treat the protesting farmers as if they were enemies of the state."

"The PM travels from Kerala to Assam but does not have the time or inclination to travel 20 kms to meet the farmers on the borders of Delhi. Yet he will claim that he has doubled the farmers' income," the former finance minister tweeted.