ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Passes Away at 80

The Congress leader was 80 years old.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday, 13 September, in Mangalore.</p></div>
i

Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday, 13 September, in Mangaluru. He was 80 years old.

According to news reports, Fernandes was hospitalised after he suffered a head injury in July.

(More details are awaited.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT