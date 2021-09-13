ADVERTISEMENT
Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Passes Away at 80
The Congress leader was 80 years old.
i
Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday, 13 September, in Mangaluru. He was 80 years old.
According to news reports, Fernandes was hospitalised after he suffered a head injury in July.
(More details are awaited.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT