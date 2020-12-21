‘Epitome of Commitment’: Congress Leader Motilal Vora Dies at 93
Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away at Delhi's Fortis Escort Hospital on Monday, 21 December, from post-COVID-19 complications. The veteran leader had turned 93 on Sunday.
He was admitted to Fortis Escort Hospital on Saturday after experiencing breathing difficulties, reported The Hindu. He also experienced urinary infection and was put on ventilator support according to India Today.
He was previously admitted at AIMMS in October after testing Covid-19 positive but was later discharged after recovering.
Who Was Motilal Vora?
Vora was born in 1927 in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister in 1989 had also served as the Union minister in charge of the health and civil aviation portfolios from 1988 till 1993.
From 1993 till 1996, he served as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. A Congress loyalist and veteran leader, he also held posts of party secretary and treasurer. He also represented Chhattisgarh in Rajya Sabha till April 2020.
Leaders Across India Offer Condolences
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his condolences saying the Congress leader was “humility personified”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness at the demise of the veteran leader and said he had “vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades”.
Expressing his condolences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was a "true congressman and a wonderful human being."
Congress tweeted in Hindi that “senior members of Congress family pay respect to former Chief Minister Shri Motilal Vora Ji”.
“From Union minister to the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, public interest was the purpose of Vora Ji's life. His fondness, passion, enthusiasm, and dedication to the Congress will always be remembered,” it added.
General Secretary of Congress party Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, “In the passing away of Shri Motilal Vora Ji, every leader of the Congress party, every single worker, is personally feeling sad. Vora Ji was a symbol of allegiance, dedication and patience to the ideology of the Congress. Even at the age of 92 years, he had his presence in every meeting, and he openly expressed his views on every decision. Today, with a sad heart, they bid goodbye and feel that an elderly family member has gone. We will all remember him very much”.
Former UP CM and BSP chief Mayawati tweeted, “The death of Shri Motilal Vora, former Governor of Uttar Pradesh and senior Congress leader of Madhya Pradesh, is very sad. Deepest condolences to his family.”
“The sad news of the demise of Motilal Vora, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and member of Rajya Sabha, was received. May god give salvation to the departed soul, and give the bereaved family members the power to endure this misery. Om Shanti,” tweeted Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways; Commerce & Industry; Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution.
“Praying to lord shri Ram to give the departed soul peace and give the bereaved family the power to bear this misery. Om Shanti!” tweeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha tweeted his condolences, saying, “I mourn the passing away of Shri Motilal Vora, a senior politician. He made a unique contribution to the nation in various capacities. His political skills and foresight had fans in all parties. May god place the departed soul rest in peace, condolences to the bereaved family.”
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was the “epitome of commitment, dedication and loyalty”.
Ashok Gehlot, CM of Rajasthan, offered his condolences on Twitter saying Vora was “the senior most Congress leader” who had an “extraordinary personality”.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi saying, “The demise of former Uttar Pradesh Governor and senior Congress leader Shri Motilal Vora is very sad. He stayed in public life for a long time and worked in many capacities. When he was the governor of Uttar Pradesh, I also had the opportunity to know and understand him. He was respected in all parties as a gentle and experienced politician. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his heartbroken family and their supporters. May his soul rest in peace.”
(With inputs from The Hindu and India Today)
