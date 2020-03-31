‘Rs 3,800 Cr Unused in PMNRF’: Cong Slams Modi over PM-CARES Fund

The Congress on Monday, 30 March, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the creation of the new PM-CARES trust to help contain coronavirus in the country, asking what was the need to create a separate trust when Rs 3,800 crore was lying unused in PM National Relief Fund.

Party leader Shashi Tharoor said that instead of creating a separate public charitable trust whose rules and expenditure are totally opaque, the prime minister should have renamed the PM National Relief Fund.

"This is important. Why not simply rename PMNRF as PM-CARES, given the PM's penchant for catchy acronyms, instead of creating a separate public charitable trust whose rules and expenditure are totally opaque? PMO India you owe the country an explanation for this highly unusual step," he wrote on Twitter.