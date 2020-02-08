Cong’s Alka Lamba Tries to Slap AAP Worker Outside Polling Booth
Congress' Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba on Saturday, 8 February, got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth near Majnu ka Tila, a purported video of which has gone viral.
Within seconds, the man is escorted away by several policemen. However, Congress workers chase and surround the policemen. Lamba and some Congress workers are seen trying to reach the man frantically, who is still shielded by the policemen.
Lamba alleged that the man used “very foul” and objectionable language against her.
The Chandni Chowk MLA was outside one of the polling booths in her constituency.
Meanwhile, the voter turnout picked up gradually. At 2:45 pm it stood at 28.14 percent, while at 4 pm it the turnout was over 40 percent.
Loading...
Polling is underway for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on Saturday. Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote in Civil Lines. Earlier in the day, the CM appealed to women voters across Delhi to go out and exercise their franchise.
(With inputs from ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )