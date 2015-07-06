Cong Founder Dadabhai Naoroji Became a British MP Today in 1892
Dadabhai Naoroji was the first Asian to get elected as a British Parliament MP on 6 July 1892.
(This day in 1892, Dadabhai Naoroji became the first Asian to be an MP in British Parliament. This piece has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the anniversary.)
Co-founder of the Congress party Dadabhai Naoroji was a trailblazer in more ways than one.
123 years ago today, he became the first Indian to become a British MP, a feat that would enable him to mentor a host of political leaders from M K Gandhi to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Gopal Krishna Gokhale.
Naoroji won the Finsbury Central seat and remained MP till 1895.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.