Cong Founder Dadabhai Naoroji Became a British MP Today in 1892

Co-founder of the Congress party Dadabhai Naoroji was a trailblazer in more ways than one.

123 years ago today, he became the first Indian to become a British MP, a feat that would enable him to mentor a host of political leaders from M K Gandhi to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Gopal Krishna Gokhale.

Naoroji won the Finsbury Central seat and remained MP till 1895.