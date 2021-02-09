‘We Hugged, Cried’: Munawar’s Friends on Meeting Him After 37 Days

“As soon as we entered we all hugged him tightly and teared up. It is not like we have not gone months without meeting each other before, but these 37 days felt like an entire year had passed,” Munawar Faruqui’s friend 25-year-old Sagar Punjabi told The Quint after meeting him within hours of the comedian’s release from Indore jail on the intervening night of 6 and 7 February.

Stand-up comedian Munawar was detained from Indore on 1 January and subsequently arrested by MP Police on charges of ‘outraging religious feelings’ on the basis of a complaint registered by BJP MLA Malini Gaur’s son Eklavya Singh Gaur. Gaur is also the local convenor of a pro-Hindutva outfit called the Hindu Rakshak. It is important to mention that Faruqui’s performance had not yet begun and that the police told media houses that they did not have any video evidence of Faruqui insulting any gods from the particular event.