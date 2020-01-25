‘Condemn Sharjeel Imam’s Comment on Assam’: AIMIM Chief Owaisi

The Telangana High Court on Saturday, denied permission to hoist the national flag at Charminar during the a protest-cum-poetry event organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, of which All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is a part.

Owaisi tweeted that the police rejected permission for the protest meeting and instead advised them to move it to nearby Khilwat Grounds.