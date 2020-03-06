Concern Over Lord Jagannath’s Rs 545 Crore in Yes Bank

Devotees of Lord Jagannath and priests at the centuries-old temple in Puri are worried following RBI restrictions on Yes Bank where Rs 545 crore is deposited in the deity's name.

The RBI has capped withdrawals from Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 for the next one month and imposed strict limits on operations after the cash-starved lender faced "regular outflow of liquidity" following an effort to raise new capital failed.