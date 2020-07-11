Complete Lockdown in Bengaluru from 14-22 July: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru has been reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases every day, for the past few days.

Most of the cases in the bulletin have been cited as ‘contact under tracing’, which means that the source of the infection is not known. The government is yet to acknowledge that there is community transmission of the virus in the city.

Businesses in the city have been facing a hard time with establishment costs of paying staff salaries, rent, and other overheads, and yet not getting much business, as compared to pre-lockdown times. Many workers have also migrated back to their hometowns as they have lost their jobs in the city.