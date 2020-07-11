Complete Lockdown in Bengaluru from 14-22 July: Karnataka CM
The lockdown was announced in Bengaluru urban and rural districts
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday, 11 July, announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts from 8 pm on 14 July to 5 am on 22 July. Essential services will be open and available in this period, a release by the Chief Minister's Office confirmed.
"Hospitals, groceries, fruit, vegetable and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held," the release stated.
Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that discussions were held with the Chief Minister over imposing a fresh lockdown in the city.
Bengaluru reported 1,447 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases reported in the city to 11,687. The city has reported a spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the month.
As per the latest bulletin released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on 9 July, there were 3,181 containment zones in the city.
Bengaluru has been reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases every day, for the past few days.
Most of the cases in the bulletin have been cited as ‘contact under tracing’, which means that the source of the infection is not known. The government is yet to acknowledge that there is community transmission of the virus in the city.
Businesses in the city have been facing a hard time with establishment costs of paying staff salaries, rent, and other overheads, and yet not getting much business, as compared to pre-lockdown times. Many workers have also migrated back to their hometowns as they have lost their jobs in the city.
